Musavat Party adopted decision on participating in parliamentary elections

Musavat Party will participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, APA reports.

The extraordinary session of the Musavat Party has been held.

A decision has been adopted on the participation of the Musavat Party in parliamentary elections following the discussions.

News.Az

