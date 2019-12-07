Musavat Party adopted decision on participating in parliamentary elections
- 07 Dec 2019 16:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Musavat Party will participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, APA reports.
The extraordinary session of the Musavat Party has been held.
A decision has been adopted on the participation of the Musavat Party in parliamentary elections following the discussions.
