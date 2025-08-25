Musk's xAI releases Grok 2.5 model as open source

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk announced that xAI has released the model weights for Grok 2.5, last year’s top-performing version of its AI system, on the open-source platform Hugging Face.

Musk also revealed that Grok 3 is expected to be open sourced within six months, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

“The @xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source,” Musk wrote on X. He added that Grok 3 “will be made open source in about 6 months.”

AI engineer Tim Kellogg described the Grok license as “custom with some anti-competitive terms.”

Grok, which is prominently featured on X (which in turn recently merged with xAI), has created considerable controversy this year, particularly after the chatbot seemed to become obsessed with “white genocide” conspiracy theories, expressed skepticism about the Holocaust’s death toll, and described itself as “MechaHitler,” leading xAI to publish its system prompts on GitHub.

And while Musk described the latest version, Grok 4, as a “maximally truth-seeking AI,” the model appears to consult Musk’s social media account before answering controversial questions.

