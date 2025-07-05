Yandex metrika counter

Musk says ’America Party’ is formed in US

  • World
  • Share
Musk says ’America Party’ is formed in US
Photo: Reuters

A day after asking his followers on X whether a new U.S. political party should be created, Elon Musk said on Saturday that the "America Party is formed," , News.az reports citing Investing.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he said in a post on X.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      