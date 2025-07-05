Musk says ’America Party’ is formed in US
Photo: Reuters
A day after asking his followers on X whether a new U.S. political party should be created, Elon Musk said on Saturday that the "America Party is formed," , News.az reports citing Investing.
"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he said in a post on X.
"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."