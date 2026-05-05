Musk’s xAI and Microsoft to allow US govt pre-release AI reviews

Musk’s xAI and Microsoft to allow US govt pre-release AI reviews

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Microsoft, Google and xAI will provide the United States government with early access to their artificial intelligence models before public release, under a new agreement aimed at strengthening national security oversight.

The deal, announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation, will allow government experts to conduct pre-deployment evaluations of advanced AI systems and carry out targeted research on potential risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the initiative is designed to better assess AI capabilities, identify possible security vulnerabilities and improve overall safeguards as AI systems become more powerful and widely deployed.

Under the arrangement, participating companies will share upcoming models for review prior to launch, giving regulators a chance to examine how the systems behave and whether they could pose risks in sensitive areas such as cybersecurity or critical infrastructure.

The companies involved did not immediately comment on the agreement.

The move reflects growing coordination between the U.S. government and leading AI developers as policymakers seek to balance rapid technological innovation with concerns over national security and responsible AI development.

News.Az