Musuraliev: The Caspian ignites with new routes - INTERVIEW

As Central Asia undergoes one of its most dynamic geopolitical transformations in decades, a new question is rapidly taking center stage: why are the region’s states opening their doors to Azerbaijan? From transport corridors across the Caspian to emerging energy routes and digital connectivity, Baku’s growing presence is reshaping strategic calculations from Bishkek to Tashkent.

No region today is changing as rapidly as the space between the Caspian Sea and the Tien Shan. Where only notional lines existed on the map yesterday, today new transport corridors, energy routes, and political formats are emerging — mechanisms capable of reshaping the balance of power across the Eurasian continent.

At the center of these transformations is an unexpected but logical decision: the invitation of Azerbaijan to participate in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States.

Why now? What did regional capitals see in Baku: a logistics hub of the future, a political balancer, or a new architect of relations between East and West? And how does Azerbaijan’s participation alter the transport, energy, and even cultural geography of Central Asia?

In an interview with News.Az, Kyrgyz economist and political analyst Marat Musuraliev offers a clear and pragmatic view of what Central Asian states expect from Azerbaijan, how the Middle Corridor is evolving, and why Baku may soon emerge as one of the region’s key bridges between East and West.

These questions anchor a substantive conversation in which the Kyrgyz expert outlines the economic logic behind the Central Asian countries’ decision, identifies the hidden obstacles that remain across the Caspian, and assesses whether Baku could become a “second Istanbul” — a new hub connecting the region to global markets.

– How is the decision to include Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States viewed in Kyrgyzstan?

– Positively and quite justifiably. As major global logistics operators gradually reduce their cooperation with Russian ports, which in the west were limited to essentially one on the Black Sea and one on the Baltic, cargo flows between East and West, and even passenger air routes, are now becoming feasible primarily through the South Caucasus.

– Can Azerbaijan’s participation enhance the region’s economic dynamics, particularly in transport, logistics, and energy?

– Absolutely. It will help us coordinate with Central Asian countries on several tasks related to crossing the Caspian.

Two key projects — the laying of a fibre-optic communication line (FOCL) and a high-voltage power transmission line along the Caspian seabed from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan — will, in my view, be implemented without major complications.

I believe all Central Asian states will join the FOCL. It is no secret that citizens and companies in Russia face increasingly restrictive measures on internet traffic. For Central Asian countries, the need for an additional westward internet route is obvious.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which have vast desert and semi-desert areas suitable for new solar and wind power plants, will connect to the high-voltage line project as well. Through this, and via Azerbaijan, they will be linked to the Black Sea Energy Corridor, allowing them to export “green” electricity to the EU.

Azerbaijan, in turn, will not only increase utilization of the transmission line but will also earn transit revenue from electricity transported from third countries, boosting the share of non-resource income in its economy.

In cargo transportation across the Caspian, however, several challenges remain:

– insufficiently developed port infrastructure, especially on the eastern shore;

– shallow waters in the Kazakh and Russian sectors, limiting vessel deadweight to 5,500–6,000 tons; ports in Aktau and Kuryk lie on open coastline rather than in sheltered bays, restricting operations during bad weather;

– high ferry tariffs: $2,200 for a 40-foot container and $2,400 for a truck;

– numerous internal borders within Central Asia, where railway convoys and trucks can spend a full day or more undergoing inspections;

– sharply increased cargo flows causing queues for loading at Caspian ports.

Your neighbours, the Georgians, are building several new, lower-lying, longer, and wider tunnels along the Georgian Military Highway toward Russia, which should increase cargo throughput. But even so, this high-mountain route will remain limited, especially in winter. Border crossings between Azerbaijan and Russia remain only partially open for civilians, which suggests underlying reasons, though the situation for cargo transport may improve.

– In your opinion, can Baku become a new bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus?

– Of course it can, and I hope not only as a link with the South Caucasus, but also further west toward Türkiye and the European Union.

This is already happening via oil and gas pipelines. Railway connectivity is also developing: the capacity of the Akhalkalaki–Kars crossing is set to be expanded due to rising demand.

– Will Azerbaijan’s participation strengthen Central Asia’s position on the international stage?

– Undoubtedly. Azerbaijan ensures the movement of cargo, passengers, oil, and gas from Central Asia to markets in Türkiye and the European Union.

– How might Azerbaijan’s participation affect humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties between Kyrgyzstan and other regional countries?

– Cultural cooperation between us is developing steadily; after all, we are members of the Organization of Turkic States.

During my service in the Soviet Army in 1988–1989, I was pleasantly surprised when I met representatives of the Turkic peoples of the Caucasus and realized that we could understand each other while speaking our native languages. Today it is important to strengthen our economic cooperation as well, so that expanding foreign trade further deepens our ties. Yes, thousands of kilometres separate our countries, and identifying economically viable joint projects will require careful analysis and effort, but as the saying goes, “the road is mastered by the one who walks it.”

