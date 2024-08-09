Central Asian nations prioritize keeping peace and stability - president of Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The primary and unwavering priority for Central Asian states must be the preservation of peace, harmony, and stability, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow said at the 6th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Astana, News.a reports.

Berdimuhamedow emphasized the necessity of avoiding attempts to ensnare the region in spheres of influence or conflicts, which would undermine Central Asia's independence and its rich historical heritage."Brotherhood, cooperation, peace, and good neighborliness are the priorities of our people," he stated.He also highlighted the importance of the annual meetings, which facilitate a constructive, open, and trusting dialogue, allowing participants to synchronize their efforts, address pressing issues, and make impactful decisions.

