Explosion sparks massive fire at Myanmar river port, tankers ablaze - VIDEO

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A powerful explosion at the Hmawbi river port in Myanmar triggered a large fire on the evening of April 20, engulfing more than 10 fuel tankers and vessels on the Chindwin River, according to early reports.

The blast occurred at the port in the Sagaing Region and quickly spread, setting multiple fuel carriers on fire and sending thick smoke over the area. Emergency crews have been unable to fully contain the blaze, which continued burning into the following day, News.Az reports, citing The Sun Malasia.

Preliminary information indicates at least two people were killed and 11 others injured in the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and officials have not released an official explanation.

🔥10 fuel tankers are burning at the Hmawbi port in Myanmar



On the evening of April 20, a powerful explosion occurred at the river port of Hmawbi (Sagaing Region, Myanmar). The explosion caused a major fire, resulting in more than 10 fuel tankers and vessels catching fire on the… pic.twitter.com/2InZtKBkq4 — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

Local residents told media that the incident may have occurred during fuel loading operations at the terminal, though this has not been verified by authorities.

Firefighters and rescue teams remain at the scene as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.

News.Az