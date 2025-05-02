Myanmar crisis worsens amid ongoing military attacks and rising needs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over a month after two powerful earthquakes struck Myanmar, the country is plunging further into crisis, with ongoing military assaults, blocked humanitarian aid, and mass displacement leaving nearly 6.3 million people in urgent need of assistance.

The 28 March quakes killed over 3,800 people and damaged or destroyed more than 55,000 homes across multiple regions, including Bago, Kayin, Magway, Mandalay, Southern Shan, Naypyitaw and Sagaing, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Families already displaced by years of conflict now face early torrential rains, extreme heat and rising risk of disease. Nearly 20 million people – more than a third of the population – needed assistance even before the earthquakes.

Unremitting violence

Despite the scale of the disaster, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warnedOpens in new window on Friday that the Myanmar military has launched at least 243 attacks – including 171 airstrikes – since the massive tremors.

Most of the attacks occurred after 2 April, despite both the military and the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) announcing unilateral ceasefires which were largely unobserved.

“It is imperative that the military immediately stop all attacks on civilians and civilian objects,” he said in his statementOpens in new window, calling for a genuine and permanent nationwide halt to hostilities and a return to civilian rule.

He underscored the need to put the people of Myanmar first, prioritise their rights, and achieve a peaceful resolution.

“Instead of further futile investment in military force, the focus must be on the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Myanmar,” Mr. Türk said.

Delays putting lives at risk

UN humanitarians in the country also warn that the situation remains dire.

Speaking to journalists in New York via video link from Yangon, Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim Marcoluigi Corsi said that one month on, people are still living in the open and facing increasingly difficult conditions.

“The suffering is immense and the stakes are very high,” he said on Thursday, urging the international community to translate funding pledges into rapid, large-scale support.

“Every delay means more lives at risk and more communities in Myanmar struggling to rebuild.”

Lack of funding imperils response

Agencies have reached 600,000 people with water, sanitation and hygiene services. They have also provided nearly 500,000 people with food assistance and over 100,000 with emergency shelter.

But the response remains constrained by severe underfunding.

Mr. Corsi called on donors to urgently disburse their pledged amounts. Without timely action, the crisis would get worse, he warned.

“Lives depend on our collective commitment to delivering the support that is desperately needed…the time to act is now,” he said.

