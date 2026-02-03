Myanmar crash kills 4, injures 26 in Yangon

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed and 26 others injured after a traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus in Myanmar’s Yangon region.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time on No. 2 Main Road in Hlegu township. Authorities said a truck transporting factory workers lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a minibus, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police said the truck driver and three female passengers died as a result of the crash. Two victims died at the scene, while two others later died in hospital.

Among the injured, at least 10 people are reported to be in serious condition, according to local rescue officials.

Emergency teams responded to the scene and transported victims to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of the truck losing control.

Road accidents remain a major safety concern in parts of Southeast Asia, often linked to vehicle condition, road quality and traffic enforcement challenges.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

