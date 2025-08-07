Myanmar’s acting president Myint Swe dies at 74 after long illness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s acting president, Myint Swe, who rose to power under controversial circumstances following the military coup in 2021, has died at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness, the country’s military confirmed on Thursday.

According to a statement from the military’s information office, Myint Swe passed away early Thursday morning at a military hospital in Naypyitaw, the capital. A state-level funeral will be held, though the date has yet to be announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

State media had reported in July that Myint Swe had been in critical condition and receiving intensive care since July 24. His health had visibly deteriorated over the past year, and he had effectively ceased his presidential duties. In July 2024, he authorized Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military ruler, to assume his responsibilities while on medical leave due to neurological disorders and peripheral neuropathy, which left him unable to perform basic tasks, including eating.

Myint Swe became acting president on February 1, 2021, the same day Myanmar’s military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and arrested then-President Win Myint. As first vice president and a member of a pro-military party, Myint Swe was installed as acting president under the 2008 Constitution.

However, legal experts and international observers questioned the legitimacy of the move, as Win Myint had neither resigned nor been officially declared incapacitated.

As acting president, Myint Swe chaired the National Defense and Security Council, which declared a state of emergency and transferred power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing. Though he held the title of president, Swe had little actual power, serving mostly ceremonial functions while the military governed directly.

A retired general and longtime ally of former junta leader Than Shwe, Myint Swe played a significant role in Myanmar’s military and political history. From 2011 to 2016, he served as chief minister of Yangon Region under the quasi-civilian government and previously led Yangon’s regional military command.

He was also a key figure in the violent suppression of the Saffron Revolution in 2007, a Buddhist monk-led protest movement. Dozens were killed and hundreds arrested during the crackdown, which Myint Swe oversaw.

In earlier years, he was involved in high-level internal military purges. In 2002, he played a role in the arrest of former dictator Ne Win’s family members, and in 2004, he personally detained former Prime Minister Gen. Khin Nyunt amid a power struggle within the military elite.

Following the 2021 coup, the U.S. Treasury Department placed sanctions on Myint Swe and other military leaders for their role in the overthrow of the elected government and the subsequent repression.

Though not widely known on the international stage, Myint Swe was a central figure within Myanmar’s power structure for decades. His loyalty to the military and willingness to enable the 2021 coup ensured his place in the country’s turbulent political history.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

