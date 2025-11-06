Fire at Belarusian Naftan oil refinery extinguished, no casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire that broke out at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus — one of the country’s two largest refineries — has been successfully extinguished, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The state news agency BELTA reported that the blaze began after a diesel fuel leak at one of the refinery’s technological units, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have not provided further details on the extent of the damage or whether refinery operations were affected.

Naftan, based in the city of Novopolotsk, is one of Belarus’s most important industrial enterprises and a key player in the country’s fuel exports.

News.Az