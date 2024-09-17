N. Korea executes 2 women who fled and were forcibly repatriated from China

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has executed two women repatriated from China for aiding North Koreans in escaping to South Korea, according to a human rights group speaking to Radio Free Asia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Charged with human trafficking, a 39-year-old woman surnamed Ri and a 43-year-old surnamed Kang were executed Aug. 31 after a public trial in the northeastern port city of Chongjin, according to Jang Se-yul, head of Gyeore’eol Unification Solidarity, based in Seoul.Nine other women were sentenced to life in prison on the same charges.All 11 women were among a group of around 500 North Koreans which China forcibly repatriated in October 2023.“These two women were executed because they had sent North Korean escapees from China to their enemy country, South Korea,” Jang told RFA Korean.“When they first escaped, they were sold to a Chinese adult entertainment business,” he said. “When other North Korean women working there said they wanted to go to South Korea, they made arrangements to send them there.”This is the first report of executions since the resumption of forced repatriation of North Korean escapees in China in October.Escapees in South Korea and elsewhere have urged China not to send North Koreans back, saying they would face severe punishments. China says it has an obligation to repatriate them under bilateral agreements it has with Pyongyang.Women at riskWomen make up the majority of North Korean escapees in China. While there, they are often at the mercy of Chinese handlers who can sell them into servitude, either to work in prostitution, or to be the “wives” of Chinese men.Since the end of the Korean War in 1953, more than 34,000 North Koreans have escaped to South Korea. Of these, around 72% were women.Jang said that he learned of the trial and execution through Freedom Chosun an online media outlet run by North Korean escapees.

News.Az