N. Korea's Kim orders ramp-up of missile production in 2026

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed officials to increase missile production and build additional factories to meet the growing demands of the country’s military.

During visits to munitions factories accompanied by top officials, Kim called for an expansion of overall production capacity to keep pace with military needs, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“The missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering up the war deterrent,” he said.

Pyongyang has significantly stepped up missile testing in recent years, aimed at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States and South Korea, and testing weapons for potential export to ally Russia.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago. Pyongyang has reportedly sent troops, artillery shells, missiles, and long-range rocket systems to support Russia, while Moscow has provided financial aid, military technology, and food and energy supplies. Washington has also highlighted Russian assistance to North Korea in advanced space and satellite technologies, which share underlying tech with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Analysts note that with its ICBM program largely meeting core objectives, North Korea is likely to accelerate development in 2026, particularly focusing on systems potentially exported to Russia, including medium- and intermediate-range missiles.

News.Az