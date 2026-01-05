N. Korea’s Kim oversees hypersonic missile tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test flights of hypersonic missiles, underscoring the need to bolster the country’s nuclear deterrent.

KCNA confirmed the drills on Monday, a day after North Korea’s neighbours said they detected multiple ballistic missile launches, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The tests came just hours before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung departed for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping.

The KCNA said that Sunday’s drill involving a hypersonic weapon system was meant to examine its readiness, enhance missile troops’ firepower operational skills and evaluate the operational capabilities of the country’s war deterrent.

“Through today’s launching drill, we can confirm that a very important technology task for national defence has been carried out,” Kim said, according to KCNA. “We must continuously upgrade the military means, especially offensive weapon systems.”

The missiles hit targets about 1,000km (621 miles) away, over the sea ‍east of ⁠North Korea, KCNA said.

Kim added that “it’s a very important ​strategy to maintain or expand the strong and reliable ‍nuclear deterrent”, because of “the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances”.

The missile launch followed a North Korean statement on Sunday that denounced the attacks by the United States on Venezuela and its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The tests came just hours before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung departed for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping.

The KCNA said that Sunday’s drill involving a hypersonic weapon system was meant to examine its readiness, enhance missile troops’ firepower operational skills and evaluate the operational capabilities of the country’s war deterrent.

“Through today’s launching drill, we can confirm that a very important technology task for national defence has been carried out,” Kim said, according to KCNA. “We must continuously upgrade the military means, especially offensive weapon systems.”

The missiles hit targets about 1,000km (621 miles) away, over the sea ‍east of ⁠North Korea, KCNA said.

Kim added that “it’s a very important ​strategy to maintain or expand the strong and reliable ‍nuclear deterrent”, because of “the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances”.

The missile launch followed a North Korean statement on Sunday that denounced the attacks by the United States on Venezuela and its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

News.Az