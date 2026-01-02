Yandex metrika counter

Korea to uphold ‘one-China’ policy, President Lee says

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that his country will continue to respect the “one-China” policy regarding Taiwan, ahead of his state visit to China.

In an interview with China’s CCTV, Lee emphasized that the foreign policy principles established when South Korea and China formalized diplomatic ties in 1992 remain the “core guidelines” for bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“I clearly affirm that respecting the ‘one-China’ principle and maintaining peace and stability in Northeast Asia, including the Taiwan Strait, are very important,” Lee said.

Lee’s four-day trip to China, starting Sunday, comes amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait following recent large-scale Chinese military drills near Taiwan.

 


