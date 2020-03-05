Nakhchivan hosts Sports Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sports Festival has got underway at the “Saat Meydani (Clock Tower Square)” Tourism and Recreation Center in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerTag reports

The event brought together famous Azerbaijani sportsmen, sport specialists and officials.

Prior to the Festival, representatives of the Ministries of Youth and Sports, and sports federations of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as top athletes laid flowers at the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the central square in the city of Nakhchivan and familiarized themselves with the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

Held annually on March 5 at Baku Seaside Boulevard, the Sports Festival for the first time is organized in the city of Nakhchivan.

News.Az

News.Az