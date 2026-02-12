Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Investigators find set of gloves along road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie discovered a set of gloves along a road near her home on Wednesday, as the investigation into her disappearance entered its 12th day.

It remains unclear whether the gloves are linked to the masked individual seen in surveillance footage released earlier this week by the FBI, News.Az reports, citing FoX News.

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation published previously “inaccessible” video showing a person wearing a mask and gloves appearing to tamper with a camera at Guthrie’s front door around the time she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, residence on Feb.

Authorities are also asking residents in the Catalina Foothills area who use Ring doorbell cameras to share footage from specific time frames. According to KVOA, investigators are seeking video recorded between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 11, as well as between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Officials are reportedly examining a potentially suspicious vehicle seen in the area during those periods as they continue efforts to piece together the circumstances surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance.

News.Az