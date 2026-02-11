Search underway in Rio Rico linked to Guthrie case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators carried out a late-night search at a property in Rio Rico, Arizona, as authorities continue to investigate the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

Law enforcement vehicles blocked off the intersection of West Frontage Road and Camino Agosto on Tuesday evening, turning the normally quiet residential area near Rio Rico High School into an active investigation scene. Journalists gathered nearby as authorities conducted what officials described as a court-authorized search expected to last several hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the search involved assistance from the FBI’s Evidence Response Team. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said his department was asked to provide support but is not leading the case.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities detained a person of interest during a traffic stop south of Tucson. Officials have not released further details about the individual or their potential connection to the investigation.

Multiple national media outlets reported that a person had been taken in for questioning, citing law enforcement and investigation-related sources. However, it remains unclear whether the detained individual is connected to previously released surveillance footage from outside Guthrie’s home.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen late on January 31 after being dropped off at her home north of Tucson. The investigation remains ongoing, with officials saying more information will be released as it becomes available.

