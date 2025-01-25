Napoli beat Juventus to claim top spot in Serie A - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Napoli secured a crucial victory over Juventus, moving to the top of the Serie A standings with a 2-1 win at home.

Juventus initially took the lead in the 43rd minute with a goal from Kolo Muani, making it 1-0 at halftime, News.Az reports.However, Napoli responded in the second half, with Frank Anguissa scoring the equalizer in the 57th minute to level the score at 1-1.The decisive moment came in the 69th minute when Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net to give Napoli the lead, securing the 2-1 victory and propelling them to the top of the league.The win is a significant boost for Napoli as they continue their push for the Serie A title.

News.Az