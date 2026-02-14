NASA, Vast sign deal for private ISS mission

The upcoming mission marks Vast’s first selection to send a private astronaut crew to the orbiting laboratory, highlighting NASA’s continued commitment to expanding commercial activity in low Earth orbit and supporting the development of a sustainable space economy, News.Az reports, citing NASA.

“Private astronaut missions represent more than access to the International Space Station — they create opportunities for new ideas, companies, and capabilities that further enhance American leadership in low Earth orbit and open doors for what’s next,” said Jared Isaacman, NASA Administrator. He added that the agency is proud to welcome Vast to its growing community of commercial partners, noting that each new participant strengthens an innovative and competitive marketplace while advancing research and technology in preparation for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The mission is expected to last up to 14 days aboard the ISS. The exact launch date will be determined based on overall spacecraft traffic at the station and other operational planning factors.

“The International Space Station plays an essential role in shaping the future of low Earth orbit,” said Dana Weigel, manager of the ISS Program at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. She emphasized that hosting private astronaut missions accelerates innovation, opens new commercial opportunities, and advances research that strengthens the foundation of a thriving space economy.

Vast will submit four proposed crew members to NASA and its international partners for review. Once approved and confirmed, they will train with NASA, international partners, and SpaceX for their flight. The company has contracted with SpaceX as launch provider for transportation to and from the space station.

“Vast is honored to have been selected by NASA for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station,” said Max Haot, CEO of Vast. “Leveraging the remaining life of the space station with science and research-led commercial crewed missions is a critical part of the transition to commercial space stations and fully unlocking the orbital economy.”

The company will purchase mission services from NASA, including crew consumables, cargo delivery, storage, and other in-orbit resources for daily use. NASA will purchase the capability to return scientific samples that must remain cold during transit back to Earth.