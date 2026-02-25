Nasdaq up 1% as tech extends rebound
Source: Xinhua
U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday, with Nvidia gaining ahead of its quarterly results after the closing bell. The technology sector extended a rebound after a sharp sell-off on Monday.
At 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT), the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.7% to 6,938.25 points, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite gained 1.1% to 23,114.18 points, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 49,413.72 points, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The main averages on Wall Street advanced in the prior session, as concerns about artificial intelligence disruption across several industries dissipated.
By Faig Mahmudov