'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unveils new look - VIDEO

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The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has been released, featuring Tom Holland returning as the iconic superhero.

The upcoming film, produced by Disney and Sony, marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

In the trailer, Spider-Man showcases new abilities, including organic web-shooting, while reuniting with Bruce Banner and joining forces with Punisher.

The film introduces notable changes to the character’s storyline, along with a redesigned suit.

“Brand New Day” is Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man since the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned over $1.9 billion worldwide and brought together previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a multiverse storyline. The new installment continues to expand Spider-Man’s journey in the MCU, marking Holland’s seventh appearance as the character.

At the end of “No Way Home,” Peter Parker makes a huge sacrifice to save New York City and the multiverse from being ripped apart — which was inadvertently caused by Doctor Strange’s spell that brought Spidey villains like Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus into the MCU from other dimensions. To dispel the universe-tearing magic, Peter agrees to make everyone in the world forget his true identity (which was revealed by Mysterio at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”). That means his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and everyone in between forgets that Peter is Spider-Man. Alone and grieving the death of his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Peter dons a new comic-accurate red-and-blue suit and sets off once again to save the day.

There are several new and returning faces from the Marvel universe in “Brand New Day.” In addition to Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Michael Mando’s Scorpion is back from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), Tramell Tillman (“Severance”), Liza Colon-Zayas (“The Bear”) and Marvin Jones II, who’s playing the gangster Tombstone, also join the cast.

Watch the trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” below.

News.Az