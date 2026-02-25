Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures steady ahead of Nvidia results

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline early Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and prepared for closely watched earnings from Nvidia.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq-100 traded roughly unchanged in early action, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The muted moves followed a strong regular session on Tuesday, when the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow all advanced as investors rotated back into technology shares.

Software and cybersecurity stocks led gains after AI startup Anthropic unveiled new enterprise features for its Claude Cowork platform. The enhancements allow integration with corporate tools such as Google Drive, DocuSign, and LegalZoom, fueling a relief rally across the sector.

Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address set the political tone for the week. After facing bipartisan resistance over tariff policies, the president criticized the US Supreme Court while reaffirming his push for expanded global tariffs. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to raise tariffs to 15%, while a 10% levy on imports took effect Tuesday.

Beyond domestic politics, investors are also monitoring geopolitical tensions, including developments between the U.S. and Iran.

Attention now turns to Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, due after the closing bell Wednesday, alongside results from Salesforce and Snowflake. The reports arrive as investors reassess elevated technology valuations and examine continued heavy spending on AI infrastructure by hyperscale cloud providers.

News.Az