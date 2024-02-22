National Day of Azerbaijan organised in Doha Expo 2023 (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan pavilion which was created with the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan was among the pavilions operating at Doha Expo, APA reports.

Doha Expo 2023 International Horticultural Exhibition, which started on October 2, 2023 and will run until March 28 this year, was organized under the theme Green Desert, Better Environment. The aim is to promote sustainable innovation and combat desertification.

As part of the National Day organized at the Doha Expo, the delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, was accompanied by Qatar's Minister of State Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of Culture of this country Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Municipalities Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Atiyya, In a meeting with the Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023, Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, he discussed the experience of our country in Expo exhibitions, as well as the successful participation in Doha Expo 2023.

Later, the National Day was opened, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played and the National Flag was raised.

Officials of Azerbaijan and Qatar, ambassadors of about 60 countries accredited in this country participated in the event.

News.Az