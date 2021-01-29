National Geographic shares photo from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Geographic has published a photo from Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The National Geographic agency said that once populated by about 40,000, the recently recaptured Azerbaijani city of Agdam stands in ruins after nearly three decades of occupation by Armenian forces.

“Only the main mosque was left intact; other buildings were demolished or stripped bare in the years since the city fell in 1993 during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, which unraveled following the collapse of Soviet Union,” the report said.

The report noted that the most recent flareup of hostilities, in September, lasted 44 days and came to an end with a peace deal brokered by Russia, which resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and Azerbaijan reclaiming most of its territories lost in the 1990s war.

News.Az