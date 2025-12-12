National Leader Heydar Aliyev honored in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony was held in Berlin on Friday to commemorate Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev and honour his legacy.

The event began with a minute of silence in Heydar Aliyev's memory, followed by the screening of a documentary about the prominent statesman produced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s pivotal role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s statehood, noting that his visionary leadership and lasting legacy continue to inspire unity, progress, and prosperity.

The ceremony also featured the opening of the exhibition “Motherland in Our Hearts,” a tribute dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Deputy Director of the Cultural Center Isa Mammadov, People’s Artist Ashraf Heybatov, and artist Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova delivered remarks at the event.

Participants then viewed the exhibition, which showcased more than 35 works by Azerbaijani artists and sculptors who have been living in Germany for many years. Exhibiting artists included Ashraf Heybatov, Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova, Arif Amirov, Farid Ismayilov, Aleksandr Guliyev, Gunay Shamsi, Ilgar Sheydayev, Jamala Rahmanli, and Taleh Mirkazimi, whose pieces collectively reflect deep affection for their homeland and devotion to national heritage.

News.Az