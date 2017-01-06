National search system to be created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani IT companies are ready to provide necessary assistance in creation of the national search system.

According to sources on the IT market, the main goal in creating the national search system is to ensure the information security of the country. Revenues from commercials will stay within the country.

The works on creation of the national search system were held as part of the Dilmanc project.

According to Global Stats center, Google is the most popular search system in Azerbaijan and is used by 94 percent of population.

News.Az

