NATO announces program of Secretary General Stoltenberg's visit to the South Caucasus

NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia on March 17-19, News.az reports citing the press service of NATO.

Mr Stoltenberg will hold discussions with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on March 17, and with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on March 18.

On the same day, Stoltenberg will leave for Tbilisi, where he will meet with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

On March 19, Stoltenberg will visit Yerevan, where he will meet with President Vaghan Khachaturian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On that day, the Secretary General of NATO will make a joint statement to the press with the Prime Minister of Armenia.

News.Az