NATO calls conflict in Ukraine part of US-China confrontation
The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, discussing why the United States under Donald Trump and the West as a whole should not end the conflict in Ukraine with a victory for Russia, said that the conflict in Ukraine is allegedly part of a global rebalancing of power between the United States and China, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
He stressed that even if the Russian-Ukrainian conflict ends under any circumstances, this does not mean that everything will return to normal. According to him, the current situation is part of a much more global challenge.
According to Bauer, everything that is happening today is "much broader than Ukraine."
The day before, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the outgoing team of US President Joe Biden continues to increase tensions, since it is a party focused on military action. According to him, for the United States, Ukraine is a tool that allows for continued military action in order to deliver a strategic blow to the Russian Federation.
