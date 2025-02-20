NATO chief optimistic about US-led peace talks for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's Secretary-General expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the U.S. initiative for peace in Ukraine. Speaking at Comenius University in Slovakia, he highlighted the potential for diplomatic progress and reaffirmed NATO's support for efforts to bring about a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"I have confidence in the team in the US negotiating this," Mark Rutte said in response to a question about Ukraine's support for a potential US-Russia deal, News.Az reports citing foregin media.

He also reiterated the need for Ukraine’s presence in the negotiations, adding that he is not “really worried” about this issue as it is an “early stage,” and they would be involved.

“No doubt Ukraine will be involved in peace talks,” he said.

News.Az