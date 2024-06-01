NATO chief Stoltenberg discusses Russian assault on Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia failed to achieve any major breakthrough during its advance on the Kharkiv front. NATO is confident that Ukraine can prevail, according to the interview with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



"This (meeting with foreign ministers, - ed) has given me greater confidence that NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine to defeat and stop the Russian aggressors. Wars by their nature are unpredictable. But what we have seen so far is that Russia has failed to make any major breakthrough," he said, responding to whether Kharkiv will withstand the Russian summer offensive.According to him, Russian forces have achieved minor territorial gains but at a very high cost.

News.Az