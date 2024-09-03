NATO commences military drills in Latvia with thousands of troops
NATO on Tuesday launched military exercises, dubbed “Namejs-2024” in Latvia.Organized by the National Armed Forces (NAF) of Latvia, the exercises involve nearly 11,000 Latvian soldiers and troops from allied countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to LSM, the exercises are conducted in collaboration with the NATO Multinational Division North headquarters. Soldiers from the United States, Estonia, and Lithuania, who are part of the mechanized infantry brigade of the NATO multinational battle group, the NATO multinational brigade headquarters in Latvia, NATO integration forces in Latvia, and the Canadian armed forces command in Latvia will participate. The exercises will be supported by the Joint Response Forces and representatives from various NATO headquarters.
As part of “Namejs-2024,” the NAF plans to conduct three-day mobilization drills in September for a limited number of troops to test and improve mobilization mechanisms. These drills will take place at the 3rd Latgale Brigade of the Zemessardze.
The exercises will also see continued efforts to strengthen the border area in cooperation with the State Border Guard. Plans include deploying newly acquired counter-mobility assets, primarily for roadblock purposes, and fortifying the infrastructure of border control points and border guard posts.
The Latvian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the defense system must be comprehensive and based on the readiness of the entire society and government structures to address crises. This comprehensive national defense system includes state bodies, private sector representatives, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and the public.
The NAF reports that soldiers and military equipment will move along major and regional roads throughout Latvia during the exercises. Military aircraft will fly in the airspace, including at low altitudes, and combat shooting will take place at training ranges.
The “Namejs” exercises have been held in Latvia since 2014. Regular military exercises play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the combat capability of the NAF, ensuring rapid response to potential threats, and ensuring the security of Latvia.