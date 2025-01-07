NATO deploys fleet to protect Baltic Sea cables

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO will deploy approximately 10 ships to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea by the end of the week, Finnish newspaper Yle reported on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Politico .

The ships will remain at sea until April and be positioned near energy and data cables to deter any sabotage attempts.The decision to step up NATO engagement follows several disruptions in the Baltic Sea in recent months, most recently a broken power cable between Finland and Estonia and four telecommunications cables during Christmas.Finland is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the oil tanker Eagle S, part of Moscow’s 'shadow fleet' sanctions-busting flotilla, which is suspected of causing the damage. Finnish authorities said they found an anchor drag mark on the seabed, apparently from the Russia-linked vessel.Estonia launched its own naval operation to protect the Estlink-2 power cable, which sends electricity between Finland and Estonia.The incident sparked an uproar in Europe, with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte promising to "enhance the military presence in the Baltic Sea."The U.K.-led grouping of mainly Baltic and Nordic countries that cooperate in defense, the Joint Expeditionary Force, announced on Monday it will increase monitoring of ship traffic by using artificial intelligence.Several other disruptions have taken place in the recent months in the Baltic Sea, including a broken internet cable between Finland and Germany, and another one between Finland and Sweden.

