NATO kicks off annual nuclear exercise

NATO is set to launch its annual tactical nuclear weapons exercise, Steadfast Noon, on Monday.

The two-week-long event includes over 60 aircraft from 13 countries and more than 2,000 personnel, slightly surpassing last year's scale, the Alliance said in a statement, News.Az reports.Co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, the exercise involves flight operations from eight airbases, with missions extending over the North Sea and surrounding nations, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom.For the first time, Finland, a recent NATO member, is participating, highlighting its growing integration into the alliance. The exercise coincides with ongoing modernization efforts at several nuclear bases across Europe.“Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. “Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies.”

