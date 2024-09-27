NATO launches largest military drone drills in Portugal - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO member states have launched the world’s largest military maneuvers involving drones in Portugal, focusing on the testing of various autonomous systems.

Organized annually by the Portuguese Navy and NATO, the exercises known as REPMUS have been growing in scale and impact over the years, involving foreign armed forces, universities and companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. This year’s drills feature drones designed to attack vessels, detect mines, and combat submarines.The exercises are being conducted near a base in Sesimbra, a coastal town a few dozen kilometers from the Troia Peninsula, where a number of representatives of European and U.S. companies arrived to test their underwater vehicles with the military.In addition to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), surface, submersible and ground drones are also being tested, with artificial intelligence playing an increasing role in their operation.James Appathurai, NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, said that the development of new maritime unmanned systems would significantly improve the bloc’s situational awareness, including underwater.

News.Az