+ ↺ − 16 px

Nato allies promised to raise defence related spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. For more than a decade that target was just 2%. Most European leaders were keen to avoid a rift with the US president – who in the past has raised doubts about America’s commitment to Nato allies. But the final communique re-affirmed Nato's ironclad guarantee to collective defence, News.az reports citing BBC.

Nato's chief Mark Rutte heaped praise on Trump and gave him the credit: “America expects European allies and Canada to contribute more. And that is exactly what we see them doing."

President Trump hailed it as a personal triumph, saying Nato was no longer a rip-off. “It’s a monumental win for the United States because we were carrying much more than our fair share. It was quite unfair actually. But this is a big win for Europe and for actually Western civilisation”.

Underlining the UK’s commitment to the US and the alliance, Kier Starmer confirmed the UK would purchase US jets - capable of carrying American owned and controlled tactical nuclear weapons. It marks the return of the RAF to nuclear deterrence for the first time in three decades, representing the biggest strengthening of our deterrence posture in a generation.

In reality, it’s also Vladimir Putin who has persuaded allies to ramp up defence spending. But while Russia was identified as a long-term threat, there was no direct mention of his war in Ukraine. President Trump has yet to deliver on his promise to bring an end to the conflict. But he still claimed he’d made the world safer.

This was a summit designed to keep America - Nato’s most powerful member - on side and to placate an unpredictable president. The question now is whether Europe can deliver.

News.Az