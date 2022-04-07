NATO members ready to help Ukraine more - Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, says that the member countries of the Alliance are determined to help Ukraine more in the medium and long term, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
J. Stoltenberg said this at a briefing in Brussels following a two-day meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Alliance member states.