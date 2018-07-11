NATO recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO once again confirmed the recognition of the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, this is stated in the declaration of the North Atlantic alliance, signed by the heads of state and government, who participated in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels on Wednesday.

In addition, the declaration notes that in this context, NATO continues to support efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts in the South Caucasus on the basis of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the Helsinki Final Act.

"We urge all parties to engage in a peaceful settlement of conflicts constructively and with enhanced political will in the current framework of negotiations," the document says.

News.Az

