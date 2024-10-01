NATO's new chief announces decision regarding Ukraine
Ukraine should get a place in NATO, said Mark Rutte, new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru.Note that Jens Stoltenberg has officially handed over the powers of NATO Secretary General title to Mark Rutte.
A ceremony was held at the headquarters of the alliance on this occasion.