NATO scrambles to intercept Russian warplanes breaching Estonian airspace

The European Union and NATO condemned the alleged Russian violation of Estonia's airspace on Friday.

"Today's violation of Estonia's airspace by Russian military aircraft is an extremely dangerous provocation. This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on US social media company X, News.Az reports citing BBC.

She noted that Moscow is testing the "West's resolve" and urged states not to show "weakness."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to respond to every "provocation" with "determination" while investing in a stronger Eastern flank.

"As threats escalate, so too will our pressure. I call on EU leaders to swiftly approve our 19th sanctions package," von der Leyen added on X.

The NATO spokesperson further noted on X that the alliance responded "immediately" and intercepted the Russian aircraft.

"This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond," Allison Hart further noted.

Estonia on Friday accused Russia of violating its airspace after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered the Baltic country’s skies without permission.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said the incident occurred in the area of Vaindloo Island on Friday morning, with the jets remaining in Estonian airspace for nearly 12 minutes, national news agency ERR reported.

According to officials, the aircraft had no flight plans, their transponders were switched off, and they did not establish two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic services during the violation.

In response, the ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to lodge a formal protest and deliver a note regarding the violation.

Russia has yet to respond to the claims.

Romania's Defense Ministry also said Saturday that a Russian drone entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, the latest in a series of cross-border incidents along NATO’s eastern flank.

Last week, Poland also said that at least 19 drones crossed into Polish airspace when Russia was attacking Ukraine. Russia, however, said the incursion was not deliberate.

On the alleged incursion in Romania, Russia said it was a "provocation" by Ukraine, calling the claim "unfounded."

News.Az