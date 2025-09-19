Poland launches mass bomb shelter inspections after Russian drone incursions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities have begun large-scale inspections of bomb shelters nationwide following recent Russian drone incursions, many of which entered Polish airspace from Belarus on Sept. 10. Warsaw has denounced the incident as a deliberate provocation despite Moscow’s claims that Poland was not the target.

The State Fire Service, working with local inspectors, has checked more than 2,000 facilities so far, with over half deemed suitable for emergency use, according to RMF24. The effort is part of Poland’s 2025–2026 civil defense program, which allocates nearly 5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) to modernize shelters, construct new ones, and upgrade warning systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Priority funding will be directed to eastern regions under the East Shield initiative, though high-risk cities will also benefit. New legislation requires local governments to designate protective spaces, including basements and new buildings, with subsidies covering up to 100% of shelter equipment costs. Schools are also slated for upgrades to safeguard students and staff.

The move coincides with a new joint Ukraine-Poland task force for unmanned systems, announced Sept. 18, aimed at advancing training, protective technologies, and critical infrastructure defense.

News.Az