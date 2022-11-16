NATO Secretary General takes part in Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in a virtual meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday, to review the continued significant support for Ukraine’s right of self-defence, and address future priorities, said NATO's press service, News.az reports.

The Secretary General said that yesterday’s wave of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilian infrastructure, and people is a stark reminder of the brutality of Russia’s illegal war. He stressed that the task is to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, and to prevent escalation.

He also underscored the need to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems, and other assistance including winter clothing, fuel, and medical supplies. He welcomed that NATO Allies are continuing to step up with more military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine. He also underlined ongoing work at NATO to replenish Allied stocks and speed up industrial production, including today’s Conference of National Armaments Directors at NATO Headquarters.

Mr Stoltenberg thanked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, for hosting the meeting, and for the strong leadership of the United States. The Contact Group is designed to coordinate support for Ukraine and includes defence ministers and chiefs of defence from around the world.

