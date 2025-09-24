NATO Secretary General to visit United States

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to New York to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, NATO's press service told European Truth, News.az.

It is reported that Rutte will hold meetings with a number of world leaders and high-ranking officials during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 24-25.

In addition, the NATO Secretary General will attend a luncheon hosted by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio on September 24. The next day, he will address cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point.

News.Az