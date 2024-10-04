NATO seeks to deploy forces to South Caucasus labeling as 'peacekeepers' - FSB
NATO is attempting to deploy its forces to the South Caucasus, branding them as "peacekeepers," Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) Alexander Bortnikov said at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security Bodies and Special Services in Astana, News.Az reports.
He indicated that the West aims to push Armenia to leave the CSTO, increasing Yerevan's dependence on NATO in its future dealings with Baku.
Bortnikov noted, "By encouraging Yerevan to delay negotiations with Baku, the West seeks to influence the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement and deploy its own 'peacekeeping' contingent in the region under the formal banner of the UN and the practical control of NATO. This bolstering of NATO in the South Caucasus will not enhance regional stability."
