+ ↺ − 16 px

He indicated that the West aims to push Armenia to leave the CSTO, increasing Yerevan's dependence on NATO in its future dealings with Baku.Bortnikov noted, "By encouraging Yerevan to delay negotiations with Baku, the West seeks to influence the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement and deploy its own 'peacekeeping' contingent in the region under the formal banner of the UN and the practical control of NATO. This bolstering of NATO in the South Caucasus will not enhance regional stability."

News.Az