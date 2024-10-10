NATO to hold nuclear drill
NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise on Monday, alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday, against a backdrop of heightened nuclear rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing Reuters .
F-35A fighter jets and B-52 bombers will be among some 60 aircraft from 13 nations taking part in the Steadfast Noon exercise, hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, NATO officials said.
"In an uncertain world it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready, and can respond to any threat," Rutte said in London following meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"The whole exercise will particularly focus on the United Kingdom, the North Sea, but also Belgium and the Netherlands," he added.
The exercise does not use any live weapons. But some 2,000 military personnel taking part in the drills will simulate missions in which warplanes carry U.S. nuclear warheads, officials said.
The exercise will start on Monday and last for about two weeks, according to officials from the 32-member transatlantic military alliance.
