NBA: Spurs dominate injury-hit Thunder 116-106

San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, while Victor Wembanyama added 22 points and 14 rebounds, helping the team never trail in a 116-106 victory over an injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Spurs have now beaten the reigning NBA champions four times this season, News.Az reports, citing AP.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 15 points and 10 assists, and rookie forward Carter Bryant matched a season high with 11 points as San Antonio earned its second consecutive win. The Spurs (34-16) have closed the gap to within five games of the Western Conference-leading Thunder (40-12).

For Oklahoma City, Kenrich Williams scored 25 points, and Jaylin Williams added 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Thunder were limited to only eight active players, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined by an abdominal strain. Oklahoma City was missing its full regular starting lineup on the second night of a back-to-back.

Late in the third quarter, with San Antonio leading 90-80, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault had just three reserves available on the bench, leaving only staff in attendance. The Thunder’s frontcourt trio of Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and Aaron Wiggins combined for 69 points, including 36 in the first half. Wiggins finished with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

Spurs point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who had played just three minutes across the previous three games, made an early impact with a 3-pointer capping a 12-2 run bridging the first and second quarters, giving San Antonio a 42-26 lead.

The Thunder have won only three of their last seven games. San Antonio had previously won its first three matchups against Oklahoma City, including a 111-109 NBA Cup semifinal victory on Dec. 13. The Thunder claimed the Jan. 13 rematch 119-98 in Oklahoma City.

Up next:

Thunder: Host Houston on Saturday

Spurs: Visit Dallas on Thursday

News.Az