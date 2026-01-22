Gilgeous-Alexander drops 40 points as Thunder beat Bucks

Despite being without key players Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (strained right soleus), Alex Caruso (strained right adductor), Aaron Wiggins (sore right groin) and Jaylin Williams (bruised left glute), the Thunder secured their seventh win in eight games, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up in their absence, shooting an efficient 16 of 19 from the field as the reigning MVP led the offense.

Ajay Mitchell provided a strong boost for Oklahoma City, scoring 18 points in the first half and finishing with 25 minutes of action before exiting due to a hip bruise. Kenrich Williams also contributed 18 points, while the Thunder shot 54.4 percent overall from the floor.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks were also shorthanded, missing Myles Turner with a sprained left ankle and Kevin Porter Jr. because of a strained oblique. Prior to the game, head coach Doc Rivers said Turner was considered day to day, while Porter was expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

Porter’s absence opened up additional minutes for Cole Anthony, who responded with 17 points off the bench. Bobby Portis added 15 points and a career-high nine assists, as Milwaukee’s bench accounted for a combined 46 points in the loss.

Oklahoma City jumped out to an early advantage by scoring the game’s first seven points and never relinquished control. The Thunder forced eight of Milwaukee’s 16 turnovers in the opening quarter and raced to a commanding 38–18 lead. The margin never fell below 14 points the rest of the way, with Oklahoma City leading by as many as 25.

The win capped a successful four-game road trip for the Thunder, who went 3–1 away from home.

Up next:

The Thunder return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday, while the Bucks will also be in action Friday night, hosting the Denver Nuggets.