NCAFP president hails Azerbaijan’s infrastructure projects in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan keeps implementing major infrastructure projects in its liberated territories in the post-war period, said Susan Elliott, President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP).

Elliott made the remarks while speaking at an international event on the topic “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity” in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Life and the economy are quickly reviving here [liberated Azerbaijani territories], people are returning to their native lands,” she said.

The NCAFP president noted that another important issue is the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Peace must be ensured between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We'll continue to support this process,” Elliott added.

