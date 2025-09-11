Nearly 200,000 join ‘Block Everything’ protests across France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Almost 200,000 people took to the streets across France on Wednesday as part of the “Block Everything” movement, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced at a press conference.

Retailleau said young people were “particularly represented” in the protests, which he accused of being “hijacked by far-left and ultra-left movements,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He insisted that despite “very, very numerous attempts” to paralyze the country, “blockers did not block France.”

The protests gave rise to a total of 812 protest actions nationwide, according to official figures.

In the capital, clashes broke out near several strategic locations including Porte d’Aubervilliers, high schools and the Gare du Nord railway station.

Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators as several trash bins were set on fire.

In the downtown Chatelet neighborhood, a building caught fire, prompting a major intervention by firefighters.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the blaze was triggered after tear gas was deployed by security forces.

The Forum des Halles shopping center in central Paris was closed after calls for looting as protesters marched toward the site.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also announced air traffic disruptions at Marseille, Nice, Bastia, Ajaccio, Figari and Calvi airports, with delays and cancellations expected later in the day.

Retailleau said earlier that an exceptional security operation had been put in place mobilizing 80,000 police officers and gendarmes supported by drones, helicopters and armored vehicles to prevent blockades of strategic infrastructure. He instructed security forces to “intervene quickly and be agile.”

He also accused some politicians of attempting to “create an insurrectional climate in France.”

The grassroots protest that started on social media urged citizens to "Block Everything" on Sept. 10 with the aim of bringing the country to a halt in opposition to outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s national budget plan.

Gaining momentum with the support of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, the movement originated with a small online group "Les Essentiels," saying: "On Sept. 10, we stop everything, not to escape, to say no."

Meanwhile, French trade union organizations also called for a day of mobilization across the country on Sept. 18 to protest Bayrou's budget proposals.

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France’s soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the European Union's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.

