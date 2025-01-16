Nearly half a million Ukrainians left the country in 2024 - data

Ukraine's border guards report that about 443,000 Ukrainians left the country in 2024 and have not returned.

Opendatabot, a Ukrainian company that provides access to government data from public records, said on the Telegram social media platform: “Two percent of Ukrainians who left last year did not return to Ukraine... This is 3.3 times more than in 2023,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to the State Border Guard Service, about 3 million citizens have not returned to the country in nearly three years of war.Ukrainian media stressed that these figures refer only to citizens who left the country through official border crossings.According to EU data, 4.2 million Ukrainians held temporary protection status in the bloc as of August 31, 2024.Sixty percent of the total number of Ukrainian refugees were in just three countries – Germany (1.1 million), Poland (975,000) and the Czech Republic (376,000).

